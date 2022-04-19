COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Columbia Police said they are now considering Demondra Gaines a suspect in his parents’ murder.

He was previously considered a “strong” person of interest, after the couple was found dead Monday morning in their Columbia home on Skyline Drive.

Columbia Police Lt. Jeremy Haywood said a family member called police after finding Christopher Gaines, 56, and Katrina Gaines, 51, dead inside their home.

Police have issued warrants for the arrest of their son, 27-year-old Demondra Gaines. He is wanted for two counts of First Degree Murder, two counts of Aggravated Assault Resulting in Death, and Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

Gaines is believed to be driving a black 2018 Nissan Altima with the license plate 8B0-6P6.

Double homicide investigation on Skyline Drive in Columbia. (WKRN photo)

Demondra Gaines, 27, person of interest in Columbia double homicide investigation (Courtesy Columbia Police Department)

Double homicide investigation on Skyline Drive, Columbia (WKRN photo)

If you see Gaines, police warn do not approach him call 911. And, if have any information about his whereabouts call Columbia Police at (931) 388-2727.