COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Columbia Police said they are now considering Demondra Gaines a suspect in his parents’ murder.
He was previously considered a “strong” person of interest, after the couple was found dead Monday morning in their Columbia home on Skyline Drive.
Columbia Police Lt. Jeremy Haywood said a family member called police after finding Christopher Gaines, 56, and Katrina Gaines, 51, dead inside their home.
Police have issued warrants for the arrest of their son, 27-year-old Demondra Gaines. He is wanted for two counts of First Degree Murder, two counts of Aggravated Assault Resulting in Death, and Theft of a Motor Vehicle.
Gaines is believed to be driving a black 2018 Nissan Altima with the license plate 8B0-6P6.
If you see Gaines, police warn do not approach him call 911. And, if have any information about his whereabouts call Columbia Police at (931) 388-2727.