Some residents concerned with proposed Starwood development

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Starwood Amphitheater fell silent in 2006, shortly after the music stopped the gates closed.

The 65-acre property sat empty for years, but now with a new proposed development, some residents are concerned with part of the new plans.

“With that site, we are looking at proposing a mixed-use development in the front and then an office mix with some industrial in the rear,” said Ben Miskelly.

Proposed plans for the property show the largest area as an office/industrial space.

“They were proud they spent three years taking community input, but I guarantee the community input those three years wasn’t ‘we want warehouses,'” said Blake Taylor, who lives across the street from the proposed development. “They are going to have to wipe out most of the trees in there so we are going to be staring at another warehouse.”

Taylor would like to see more homes or mixed-use space on the property, but with a large area for industrial he is expecting to see more traffic.

“Old Hickory, that exit was not designed for that many trucks and Amazon is about to open their doors and have their fleet of trucks,” said Taylor.

Ben Miskelly with Kimley Horn, who is developing the property says traffic studies have been done and the new proposal will be better than original plans.

“What is proposed there now has a lot more density and a lot more vehicle trips per day,” said Miskelly. “This project will have a considerable amount less.”

Taylor hopes to have more discussions moving forward and is hoping the developers can reach an agreement with community members about what to do with the industrial space.