Some Metro Schools students return to classroom for first time in nearly a year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Some students with Metro Nashville Public Schools will return to the classroom Tuesday for the first time in nearly a year.

Students in fifth through ninth grades will return to campus Tuesday ahead of sophomores, juniors and seniors, who will return to in-person learning next week.

Many of the students have not been in the classroom since March of 2020 and educators and parents have been waiting for this day.

Dr. Susan Kessler, Principal Hunters Lane High School, told News 2 this is a monumental day for 9th graders who have never been to high school in person.

Dr. Kessler said it’s like the first day of school, all over again.

“Instead of 9th graders being thrown into the HS experience and having to adapt quickly because of this extra week they are getting they’ll actually be able to show some leadership next week when the older students come back to say oh, we can help you understand why we are doing things like this, instead of like that,” explained Dr. Kessler.

She is hopeful students will build relationships at school that would be more difficult to build online.

“Subtle things like wow I’d thought you’d be taller or I thought you’d be shorter to just the whole idea we can be rejoined as a community in our school. Because that’s such a huge part of adolescence. It’s not just what happens in the classroom, it’s also what happens everywhere else,” said Dr. Kessler.

Due to last week’s winter weather, Metro Schools adjusted the phase-in of students back into school buildings for in-person learning.

Grades 6, 7, and 8 will return on Friday, Feb. 26 (originally scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 25)

Grades 10, 11, and 12 will return on Wednesday, March 3, as originally scheduled.