NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Holiday sales were at record levels this year, with nearly $1 trillion spent by consumers, and all that buying means more returning. But there are a few differences you might see when it comes to return policies.

Whether the purchase didn’t fit, was the wrong one, or you just didn’t like it, now that the Christmas gifts have been handed out, it’s time for another kind of exchange: the one where you get your money back.

“Returning items is a hassle. You’ve got to package things up, you’ve got to figure out the shipping label, you’ve got to make time for that chore to bring that item back,” said Kristin McGrath with RetailMeNot.

It’s no surprise the days following Christmas are statistically high for store returns. The National Retail Federation reports consumers are expected to return $173 billion in holiday gifts this year, which is nearly a 30% jump compared to last year.

“In a lot of cases you can return gifts that were purchased online to stores, a retailers in store location. So that can be a lot easier for people rather than having to figure out how to ship a gift back,” said McGrath.

But if you do decide to skip the crowds and return items online or by mail, some major retailers have added restocking or return shipping fees to their holiday return policies you need to look out for.

TJ Maxx: $11.99

Macy’s: $9.99

JC Penny: $8

The policies are getting mixed reviews.

Some shoppers say they don’t mind.

“I’ve worked retail, I know how hard these people work, they’re constantly having to move things around to keep things fresh, so I absolutely respect that,” said Sandra Usher, a Nashville shopper who spoke with News 2 before returning items locally in-store.

However, other shoppers like Nashville shopper Sabrina Snyder, would prefer to do without the extra fees.

“If we pay money to get it, we should get our money back, what we paid for it. I don’t think they need to pay a restocking fee,” said Snyder.

