Some Clarksville residents without power for 5 days

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Jaime Bradley has been in the dark for the past five days.

“Trying to be patient,” Bradley said. “Trying not to freak out.”

She lives on Ringgold Road.

“Can’t take a shower cause there’s no hot water,” she said.

She’s been struggling to get by without power, taking showers at a friend’s house and using candles and flashlights to see.

An extension cord runs through her kitchen from a neighbor’s house.

It’s the only thing keeping her food from going bad.

“If it wasn’t for my neighbors, it would be really really bad,” she said.

She’s one of nearly 2,000 people in Clarksville who still don’t have power after storms ripped through the area Saturday.

At the height of the storm, more than 32,000 people lost power.

“The first night was chaos cause the traffic was really bad cause a lot of the traffic lights were gone,” said Kyle Bradley, Jaime’s son.

Kyle says trees were knocked down all around their home.

“I can’t get in the driveway cause there’s a whole tree in the driveway,” he said.

City leaders don’t know when power will be fully restored. Until then, Bradley says she’s trying to stay positive.

“There are a lot of people who are way worse off than me,” she said.