Soldiers with 101st deploy to Florida to help with vaccination efforts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Soldiers from Fort Campbell will deploy to Orlando, Florida Friday to help with COVID-19 vaccination distribution.

The 101st Airborne Division will send 130 soldiers as part of the U.S. Army’s effort to support Federal Emergency Management Agency vaccination centers.

DEPLOYMENT ANNOUNCEMENT: The 101st Airborne Division will deploy Soldiers to Orlando, Florida, to aid in the vaccine effort there. Our statement: pic.twitter.com/AqmNAr8Izv — 101st Airborne Div. (@101stAASLTDIV) February 25, 2021

Fort Campbell sent soldiers to help with vaccination distribution in New Jersey earlier this month.

The 101st said on Twitter, “as always, we are prepared to answer the call – no matter the mission, no matter the challenge. We are proud to be part of this whole-of-government team.”

The Biden administration plans to establish 100 federally assisted vaccination sites nationwide.