CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN ) – Chase Stafford, 25 years old, was last seen on May 10.

Almost a week later, the search continued along Champmansboro Road.

“We’re investigating it as an active missing person. She could have possibly whenever she got out of the vehicle. It’s a lot of secluded areas back there,” said Lt. Shannon Heflin with the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Department.

From the air, land, and water, crews worked to find any sign of Stafford.

“Information was put on our social media page. We received a lot of tips, a lot of phone calls, this is an active missing persons investigation,” explained Lt. Heflin.

Now the search is spreading through social media. The Facebook Group, “Tennessee Missing Persons” highlights the need for answers across the state. The latest case featured is Stafford.

“I think the first 72 hours are so critical, especially in this case with things like she was probably outside last, days have gone by, rain has happened, she’s out in the elements possibly. So, the moment you identify somebody is missing, it needs to be reported and a search needs to happen,” said one woman.

News 2 has chosen to conceal their identity at the woman’s request. She works closely with the administration of the Facebook page and works as a private investigator working with families.

She explained one simple post can make all the difference.

“Social media is super important because almost everyone utilizes it on some sort of platform and word can spread quickly about a missing person,” she explained.

The creator of the group, James Hock, explained he had no idea the impact social media could have until one of his own family members went missing. The 16-year-old was originally considered a runaway, but now the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is labeling her as an “Endangered Child,” linked to the Noah Clare case. Both her and Noah were found safe in California back in November 2021.

At the time, Hock did everything he could to encourage people to help bring her home.

“Social media, when it comes to missing people in general, for me you can’t go without it right now these days,” said Hock. “Law enforcement, they have so many hours in a day, so many cases, you know there are only so many things they can do. Everybody spends multiple hours a day on social media,” said Hock.

On Monday night, Cheatham County deputies wrapped up their search for Stafford, but hope someone will come forward with more information.