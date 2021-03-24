Soaring lumber prices impacts Montgomery Co. nonprofit

MONTGOMERY CO., Tenn. (WKRN) — Record high lumber prices have become a disturbing development that have not only threatened the housing sector, but also some area nonprofits.

“It’s an absolute crisis,” said Jerry Howard, CEO, National Association of Home Builders. “We’re starting to see builders pour the foundations for a house, then stop building, because they can’t afford to buy the lumber.”

Lumber prices tripled since this time last year increasing 197% and resulting in a $24,000 increase in price for a typical single-family home, according to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB).

As the Covid-19 pandemic moves into its second year, Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County is feeling the effects on its homebuilding ministry.

“We’re trying to eliminate poverty housing in our neighborhoods,” said Nicole June, Operations Manager for Habitat of Humanity of Montgomery County.

NAHB research shows lumber and wood products account for 15% of the cost of construction for a single-family home.

“When costs for materials increase, these are passed onto future Habitat homeowners, because their mortgage payment is based on the actual costs we incur in construction,” Habitat Executive Director Rob Selkow said.

Habitat hopes to offset the cost of these increases through sales of a new Habitat for Humanity specialty license plate.

June said the nonprofit has three homes in the county near completion, and another three homes that could really use funding. “We really like to keep the costs of our builds down because we have to pass that cost onto the homeowner through their affordable mortgage, and the lower we can keep that cost the more affordable it is for them,” explained June.

The plate was created as a revenue source for the local affiliate, and all funds from sales will go to home construction in the Clarksville area. Plates can be pre-ordered for $35, but the campaign is under a June 30, 2021, deadline.

“We have to reach 1,000 pre-orders by the end of June before the state of Tennessee will begin production of the plates,” Selkow said.

You can pre-order and purchase your specialty plate online or mail a check for $35 with the required contact info to Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County: P.O. Box 331 Clarksville, TN 37041. Please include your address, phone number, email, full name, and county of residence.

Standard tag fees will apply at the time of renewal. When your new plate is available, you will be notified by the state.

If you’d like to make a donation separate from the Specialty License Plate, you can do so online or by mail: P.O. Box 331 Clarksville, TN 37041.