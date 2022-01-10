NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Last week’s winter weather is impacting the already slowed-down supply chain.

“Seventy percent of all the freight that’s moved in the United States is by truck,” said logistics expert Syracuse University Professor Patrick Penfield. “So when you have a weather event like that, it absolutely will disrupt truck shipments.”

Tennessee-based FedEx was one of the delivery companies that reported a direct impact saying last week’s winter storm placed a “strain” on operations. The company turned to contingency plans and the impact will linger into this week with some freight pick-up not resuming until Thursday.

“The problem is for the truck drivers when you have weather conditions like that the roads are treacherous,” Penfield said. “It’s very difficult to, you know, to make sure that you’ve got deliveries on time, or to actually make those deliveries.”

He added that the other big issue impacting the supply chain was the surge in COVID-19 cases.

There are currently more than 19,000 active COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, according to the Metro Health Department as of their latest update on Friday. The active cases are up from about 8,000 cases less than two weeks ago.

“We’ve got this COVID uptick. And so it’s causing a lot of issues, as far as people calling in, you know, throughout the supply chain. So, you know, people calling in the factories, their distribution centers, and you know, the transportation positions that they’re in,” said Penfield. “So compounding that with the weather events is really causing some severe stress within the supply chain. So you know, we’re seeing a lack of production, lack of supply, and unfortunately, we’re starting to see prices go up again.”

Penfield said he hoped the start of 2022 would be the beginning of a recovery period for the supply chain.

“I believe as we progress within 2022, especially in the first quarter, we’ll start to see things get better. And so you’ll start to see things available on the shelves, you’ll start to see prices drop,” Penfield said. “I hope is is that 2022 is the recovery year, this is when things go back to normal. And again, that withstanding if there’s not another, you know, type of COVID strain that’s out there or some type of extreme weather event, or some other thing that we aren’t able to predict.”