NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Building a snowman or throwing snowballs was essentially impossible during Middle Tennessee’s recent round of snow. So, what was the cause? It comes down to a weather feature called snow ratios.

The snowy images of this winter weather event made a pretty sight, but some children who wanted to play outside were slightly disappointed. When you would try to make a snowball, it would crumble in your hand.

As the snow ratio increases (as shown here 20″ snow to 1″ of water), the snow is less dense & more fluffy. This is the type of ratio can increase snow totals quickly.

This is a typical snow ratio, 10″ snow to 1″.

As the snow ratio decreases (as shown here 5″ snow to 1″ of water), the snow is more dense. This is the type of ratio conducive for snowballs and snowmen.

The impact of the dry snow from January 14-15, 2024 winter storm.

This all has to do with the snow ratios, which is a measurement of how many inches of snow is equivalent to one inch of rainfall.

The most common snow ratio is 10 inches to one inch of water. And the lower this ratio can go, the greater moisture that is present in the snow for making snowballs and snowmen. For example, if five inches of snow equals one inch of water, the snow is heavier and more dense.

The snow ratio for this winter storm in Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky is considered a dry snow with 15 to 20 inches of snow to one inch of water. This type of snow can add up fast and overperform, explaining why we had snow totals near nine inches in some areas.

What led to this dry snow? It was caused by the arctic air, along with available moisture, allowing the atmosphere to produce light and fluffy snow. The good part about this snow is that it is easier to remove from a vehicle. However, snow is snow and it compacts very easily, leading to icy conditions and travel troubles.