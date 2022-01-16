NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The snow tapered off by sunset in all but our eastern counties, and it till be leaving the Plateau before 10 p.m. The Winter Storm Warning has been dropped for all but the far eastern sections where it stays in effect until midnight.

A preliminary look at some preliminary snow totals shows areas in west and south Middle Tennessee received anywhere from 4-9″! As of the early evening, Clarkrange on the Plateau had 8.8″ and Allardt 5″, and both still counting at the time. By the way, Nashville only had 1.4″. Amazing!

With temperatures dropping into the 20s tonight, those areas that received snow can expect very slick roads.

Rush hour Monday morning looks to be quite treacherous. Even Tuesday morning, secondary roads that have not been treated or cleared will remain slick.

On a lighter note:

There’s nothing like seeing a red rooster struttin’ his stuff in the snow, and some cute canines dressed in their winter clothing!

Stay safe out there!