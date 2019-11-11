Snow in other parts of the country cause delays at Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With winter weather on the way for Middle Tennessee, other parts of the country are already welcoming snow.

Icy runways at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport Monday morning are causing headaches for passengers in Nashville.

Videos from passengers show a plane sliding down the strip, unable to take flight.

“Chicago is a major airport and we get a lot of connecting traffic through Chicago Airport so it will impact some of the flights coming in and out of Nashville,” said Tom Jurkovich with Nashville International Airport.

BNA says some airlines chose to delay or cancel flights pretty quickly after planes tried to brave the snowstorm.

“We don’t anticipate this particular storm hitting us very hard, but we’re ready just in case,” said Jurkovich.

But although Middle Tennessee hasn’t seen snow quite yet, travelers like Mike Newland are still stuck.

“Coming in to check-in for my noon flight and as I was going through that process I found out that the connecting flight from Chicago to Toronto was canceled.”

Luckily for Newland, he was able to get a direct flight. But that required him to wait for an extra four hours.

“I don’t think it was expected, I was looking at the weather and it looks like they were expecting around 2-4 inches. I later heard it was closer to 8 so that was a bit of a surprise. But you can understand why they had to cancel so many flights.”

BNA says as temperatures continue to drop across the country, the best thing for everyone to do is check BNA’s website to see if flights are delayed or canceled.