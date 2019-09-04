Sneak Peek: Local grower to debut new products at Southern Hemp Expo

NASHVILLE,Tenn. (WKRN) – All things hemp will take center stage later this week at the second Southern Hemp Expo in Williamson County.

Many new hemp and CBD products will make their debut — many grown and processed right here in Middle Tennessee.

Among the local producers is the Mid-Tennessee Hemp Collective in Murfreesboro.

This is the second year the team has grown hemp — their product line is called Sticky Tomato.

At the expo, Sticky Tomato staff will have a booth debuting their new range of broad-spectrum CBD products with no THC, which is the psychoactive ingredient that makes you high.

Also, there will be Sticky Tomato’s new CBD bitters for cocktails and a new CBD hot sauce.

Owner Jim Douglas said continuing to innovate is key.

“I think the big thing is to constantly find someone you can learn from,” said Douglas. “Also, find different ways to push forward, and that’s adding different products to your catalog, refining the products you do make, and just really look at it like any market and know you have to be on your edge to stay competitive.”

A wide range of new manufacturing equipment will also debut this year.

That is expected to lead to higher quality and quantity products and lower prices for consumers.

The expo is set for Friday and Saturday at the Williamson County Ag Expo in Franklin – 10 am to 6 pm both days.

Ticket information: https://southernhempexpo.com/tickets/