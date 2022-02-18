SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Smyrna woman was arrested Friday, February 11, on murder and drug charges stemming from the death of a woman back in March.

Smyrna police say on March 23, officers were dispatched to Sleep Inn, located on Highway Boulevard in Smyrna, to investigate the death of a woman. Police determined the woman suffered a drug overdose a died.

Kristen Tweed (Source: Smyrna Police Department)

Over the course of the investigation, officers developed information labeling Kristen Tweed as the suspect. Tweed was arrested on February 11 on charges of second degree murder and felony drug sales.

Anyone with information regarding drug overdoses should call police at 615-267-5148. Those in need of support for an addiction can call the Tennessee Redline at 1-800-889-9789.