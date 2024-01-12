SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Smyrna woman is behind bars in Maury County, accused of driving into a car that broke down on the side of the interstate, causing a horrific wreck.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, it happened near the 38-mile marker on I-65 South in Maury County. That’s where a man was seriously injured when a suspect, now identified as Quashonda Williams, allegedly drove off the interstate, onto the shoulder, and slammed into a stopped vehicle.

Maury County Fire crews cut that man out of the car, he was then flown to Vanderbilt Medical Center. His identity and the extent of his injuries are not yet known.

While first responders worked to rescue that man, other law officers stayed with the 30-year-old suspect from Smyrna. Body cam sheds some light on the story.

Deputy: “Did you have anything to drink today?”

Williams: “No sir.”

Deputy: “You have your driver’s license on you?”

Williams: “I don’t, but I paid for them today.”

The 30-year-old Smyrna woman told the deputy she didn’t remember what happened, going on to say, “I just know that I got knocked off the road and this is where I ended up. I didn’t know that I hit anybody.”

According to a witness who called 911, Williams was reportedly driving without lights for close to 25 miles. When asked about lights, Williams told the deputy she, “did not know my lights were out.”

Later in the discussion, Williams told the deputy she was on her way home to Smyrna, despite driving southbound on I-65 in Maury County.

Deputy: “Where’s home for you?”

Williams: “Smyrna.”

Deputy: “Smyrna? Smyrna is that a way sweetie, you are going southbound.”

Williams: “I pulled this way, so I feel like Smyrna…”

Deputy: Smyrna…you are going toward Alabama…Smyrna is that way. You are going the wrong way if you are going home.”

Later in the stop, there was an unusual exchange with Williams who was holding what officers said was a perfume bottle.

Deputy: “Why you putting that on?”

Williams: “I’m just calling to…yeah, and I don’t know…”

Deputy: “You’re calling?”

Williams: “I’m calling somebody.”

Deputy: “On that? You get good service on that?”

Williams was charged with DUI, vehicular assault, driving on a suspended license, and reckless driving.

Friday at the Maury County jail she declined to comment for this story

The THP is handling the investigation and has not released any information on the other driver or his condition.