RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Smyrna woman has been charged with arson after her own home caught fire in May 2021.

The Rutherford County Fire Rescue Department investigated and determined the fire had been intentionally set. Officials later identified Melissa Ann Murphy, 38, as the primary suspect. Warrants for her arrest were obtained once the investigation was finished.

Murphy was arrested Thursday, February 10 and booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center; she was released on a $6,000 bond.

A hearing in General Sessions Court is set for March 16.

Anyone with information regarding arsons in Rutherford County should call 615-907-3600 or email fireprevention@rutherfordcountytn.gov.

You can also call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017. Information leading to the arrest and conviction of an arsonist can result in a reward of up to $5,000.