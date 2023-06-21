ST. LOUIS – Janae Edmondson, the 17-year-old Tennessee volleyball player who lost her legs in a crash downtown, filed a lawsuit against the City of St. Louis.

Edmondson filed the suit on Tuesday, and among the list of defendants is Daniel Riley, 21, who police say is responsible for the crash.

In February, Edmondson was walking with her family back to the hotel after leaving a volleyball tournament when the crash occurred.

Authorities said Riley who was out on bond from another case, sped through a yield sign at the intersection and hit another car. The second car crashed into Edmondson, causing both of her legs to be amputated.

Riley pleaded not guilty in connection with the crash.

Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will give more updates as more information becomes available.