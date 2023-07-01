SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Smyrna community is recovering after multiple days of storms, some even carrying straight line winds. As some residents spent Saturday clearing yards and driveways, others were busy helping the town’s Independence Day Celebration move forward.

On Saturday, July 1, crews at the Smyrna Airport assisted with a flight school Cessna 172 that had flipped over during storms, according to Airport Executive Director John Black. Another flight school aircraft was reportedly turned on its top amid Friday’s severe weather.

Not far from the airport, at Victory Lee Recreation Park, organizers worked to keep up with storm damage ahead of the Smyrna Independence Day Celebration.

“Seems like we’ve cleaned up enough branches and limbs for enough trees in the town of Smyrna,” Recreation Programs Supervisor Marty Smith said. “We had another [storm] blow through this afternoon — lost some tents, lost some tree limbs, but everybody has stuck it out with us and we’re ready to roll now.”

The event’s start time was delayed by one hour, and bands were cancelled due to the threat of lightning and metal stage. Nonetheless, crews worked around the clock to make sure the celebration, including the fireworks carried on.

“I grew up in the town, so it’s always fun to come back and work for the town I grew up in, and I used to watch the fireworks as a kid, so just to see the community come out and enjoy it with us, it’s an honor to get to do it,” Smith told News 2.

Over in west Smyrna, not far from downtown, residents worked to recover from yet another batch of strong storms. Sharon Meredith woke up Saturday to a giant tree on top of her garage.

“It was just a loud boom and the house shuttered,” Sharon Meredith recalled. “The really funny part was we just moved everything out of storage and into the garage yesterday, and then that got us last night.”

Meredith and her neighbors hoped to celebrate the remainder of the holiday weekend in peace, however, experts recommend staying weather aware and having a working weather radio to alert you of any hazardous storms.

“It’s been an interesting two days,” Meredith said. “I don’t want a repeat of the damage we’ve already had.”