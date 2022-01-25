SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Smyrna Police Department is searching for a teen who has been missing for two months.

According to police, Maynor Josue Lopez-Herrera left his residence in Smyrna on November 23, 2021, but never returned. Smyrna officials told News 2 his custodian where he was staying was the last person to see him.

Maynor is approximately 5-foot-7 and weighs 170 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and is new to the area from the country of Honduras.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Steve Martin at 615-267-5432 or email him at steve.martin@townofsmyrna.org. If you see Maynor, you’re asked to call local law enforcement or 911.