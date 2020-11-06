Smyrna police searching for endangered runaway juvenile

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Smyrna Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding an endangered runaway juvenile.

Police say 16-year-old Danielle Rivera left her home on October 26 and has not been seen since. She is 5-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs about 96 pounds.

Rivera also has shoulder-length, straight brown hair, brown eyes and she also wears black-rimmed glasses. She has a tattoo of a cross on the middle knuckle of her left hand.

Police believe she is with a male juvenile and her family believes she is in the Antioch area, possibly near Murfreesboro Pike.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Steve Martin at 615-267-5432 or email steve.martin@townofsmyrna.org.