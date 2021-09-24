Smyrna Police searching for an individual in a crash that left 1 dead

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Smyrna Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an individual involved in a crash that left one deceased.

On Thursday around 5:00 p.m., Smyrna Fire and Rutherford EMS were dispatched to a crash scene involving several vehicles at the intersection of Rocky Fork Almaville Road and Morton Lane.

Crews learned before their arrival one vehicle fled the scene.

Witnesses described the vehicle as a small, late 1990s to early 2000s red two-door pickup truck.

At the scene, one individual was transported to TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center where they were later pronounced deceased.

The red pickup was last seen heading down Morton Lane toward Almaville Road.

Smyrna Police said the truck likely has damage to the rear passenger side.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Andrew Schaefer at Andrew.schaefer@townofsmyrna.org or (615) 267-5048.