SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for two individuals who allegedly held a man captive early Saturday morning in Smyrna.

On Saturday, June 3, Smyrna police responded to the scene of an injured victim. Authorities reported that officers located a man suffering from serious bodily injuries and he was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

Timothy Wayne Rainey (Courtesy: Smyrna Police Department) Amanda Dawn Jackson (Courtesy: Smyrna Police Department)

According to Smyrna police, the victim told officers he was held captive, assaulted and the suspects stole his belongings and vehicle.

Officials reported the suspects are believed to be Timothy Wayne Rainey and Amanda Dawn Jackson. Both are wanted for especially aggravated kidnapping and especially aggravated robbery.

Smyrna police said the victim’s vehicle has been recovered, but the suspects remain at large. They were last seen in NW Broad Street and Medical Center Parkway in Murfreesboro, according to Smyrna Police.

Authorities say the suspects are considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information of their whereabouts are asked to call the Smyrna Police Department at 615-459-6644 or Detective Jason Anderson at 615-267-5433.