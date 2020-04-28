Smyrna police search for armed robbery suspect, victim shot

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Smyrna Police Department is asking the public for help regarding an armed robbery.

Police said on April 24, Montae Knight robbed a man at gunpoint at the Roadway Inn located at 1300 Plaza Drive. They said Knight also shot the victim in the leg and left the motel with a large amount of cash belonging to the victim.

The Smyrna Police Department has an active warrant on Knight for Aggravated Robbery.

Anyone who has information regarding his whereabouts can call Smyrna Police at (615) 267-5434.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.