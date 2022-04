SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead following a shooting in Smyrna on Tuesday morning.

It happened in the 200 block of Cannon Drive at 10 a.m.

Once on the scene, authorities found one person suffering from gunshot wounds. That victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are searching for a vehicle of interest in the case.

Courtesy: Smyrna Police Department

Courtesy: Smyrna Police Department

If you have any information about this shooting or this vehicle, you are asked to contact Det. Steve Martin at (615) 267-5432.