SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN)– Smyrna Police confirm that one person is dead after a crash this morning.

It happened around 4:40 a.m. on Nissan Drive in the Lexington Drive area.

Another victim was airlifted to TriStar Skyline Medical Center. There is no update on their condition at this time.

Southbound traffic is reduced to one lane and Northbound traffic is diverted to Lake Farm Road.

Expect delays in traffic.