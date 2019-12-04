Smyrna police arrest suspect in 2014 homicide case

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN)– Smyrna police say they’ve made an arrest in the 2014 homicide case of Danny Wright.

Police arrested 30-year old Enrique Decourcey.

He is being accused of criminal homicide.

On August 7th, 2014– Wright was working on a vehicle in the driveway at 109 Kings Road in Smyrna.

That’s when police say he was shot multiple times.

A masked suspect fled the scene in a light-colored and late-model vehicle.

Police say they have been working closely with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations.

This led to the arrest of Decourcey.

He is being charged with criminal homicide.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.