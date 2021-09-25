Smyrna Police arrest man in hit-and-run that left 1 dead

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Smyrna Police has located the vehicle and driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left one deceased.

Police arrested 68-year-old Ruben Buenrostro Contreras of Smyrna, Tennessee for fleeing the scene of a crash that happened Thursday afternoon.

The crash that involved several vehicles happened at the intersection of Rocky Fork Almaville Road and Morton Lane.

At the scene, one person was transported to TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center where they were later pronounced dead.

Witnesses told crews before their arrival a red pickup truck fled the scene with rear passenger damage.

Contreras was booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.