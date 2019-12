SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Smyrna Police are looking for people they said stole $500 worth of designer perfumes from a Walgreens earlier this month.

It happened at the location on Sam Ridley Parkway December 4th.

Officers said the individuals placed the perfumes in large purses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Smyrna Police Department Detective Gossett at 615-459-6644.