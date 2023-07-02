SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A town in Rutherford County is proudly claiming the title of being named one of the best places for families in 2023.

The label comes after Fortune Magazine’s online wellness site released their annual report naming the top places for families.

To compile the list, the wellness site analyzed nearly 1,900 areas across the country. The 50 places that made this year’s ranking scored high on assets that included healthcare, education, and resources for seniors.

The wellness site found that Smyrna was the best place for families to live in Tennessee, making them the only town in Tennessee to have received the coveted Fortune Magazine honor.

In the entry, Fortune cites that Smyrna’s low crime rate, good schools and easy access to dining is what makes the suburb a great place for families to call home.

In addition to those attributes, Fortune also recognizes the many festivals and outdoor activities available throughout the town.

“The Smyrna Depot Days festival, an annual celebration held on downtown’s Front Street, features live music, local vendors, and historical exhibits and is a favorite event among locals. For outdoor enthusiasts, there’s hiking and running at the scenic Stewart Creek Greenways, or opportunities to picnic in nature at one of Smyrna’s well-maintained parks.”

Smyrna also received accolades for job market with Fortune stating it hosts one of the area’s biggest employers in Renault Group, which is a large automotive plant with many as 7,000 employees.

To view other places that made this year’s list, click here.