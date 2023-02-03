SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Eight and a half years after a man was murdered in Smyrna, his killer is finally behind bars for the crime but not before another person was victimized, as well.

On Thursday, Enrique Decourcey, 34, of Smyrna, accepted a plea agreement for second-degree murder in connection with the homicide of Danny Wright.

Danny Wright (Courtesy: Town of Smyrna)

Wright was killed on Aug. 7, 2014, in Smyrna. Police say the victim was working on a vehicle in a driveway on Kings Road when he was shot multiple times by a masked suspect.

The case went cold for years, but in December 2019, Decourcey was arrested. He posted bail in January 2020.

In August 2021, a man named Darian Williams was killed in Mayfield, Kentucky.

Darian Williams (Courtesy: Town of Smyrna)

His death was investigated by Kentucky State Police, but the Smyrna Police Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation joined in once it became clear Decourcey was a suspect.

While Decourcey accepted a 25-year plea deal in connection with Wright’s murder, he has also pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for Williams’ homicide in Kentucky.

The Kentucky murder will carry a life sentence, and a hearing is set for April 14.