Smyrna hospital donates 500 face masks to Rutherford County businesses

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A hospital in Smyrna donated hundreds of face masks to local businesses. This comes after announcing a new county initiative called “#RutherfordResponsible”, according to Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron.

Ketron said this is in an effort to encourage citizens and businesses to wear masks in public spaces amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

We want to see our businesses succeed. Some of them will not survive another shutdown. It is our hope that by asking employees and patrons to mask when social distancing is impractical, these businesses will be able to keep their doors open, while engaging others in the efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. Mayor Ketron

TriStar Stonecrest Medical Center officials said they wanted to support the initiative. So, they donated 500 masks to be distributed to small businesses in Rutherford County.

Our top priority at TriStar StoneCrest is protecting our patients, clinicians, nurses, and colleagues so we can best serve our communities through the duration of this health emergency. As an extension, we are proud to partner with Rutherford County Government, Main Street Murfreesboro, and the Smyrna Independent Merchants Association (SIMA) to support #RutherfordResponsible. Masking is a simple way we all can work together to slow the virus, protect our citizens, and support our community’s resilience. Lou Caputo, Chief Executive Officer at TriStar Stonecrest Medical Center

Mayor Ketron went on to say efforts like these are key to the success of their new initiative. Ketron encourages everyone in the community to wear a face mask in order to slow the spread.

