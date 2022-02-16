SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – School Resource Officers have arrested and charged a Smyrna High School student Wednesday after they reportedly threatened the school Tuesday night.

Authorities said a post on Instagram showed a picture of a loaded magazine of a gun with the caption, “Do not come to Smyrna High School today.”

SROs worked with detectives and were able to identify the 17-year-old student who admitted to making the threat. The student was charged Wednesday morning with communicating a mass threat and is expected to be expelled.

“We are grateful for everyone who assisted with the investigation and the swift action of law enforcement to identify and charge the student who made the threat,” said Director of Schools Bill Spurlock. “I am encouraging every parent to talk to their children about the seriousness of making social media threats in the attempt to disrupt school.”

Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said if the investigation rises to prosecution, charged will be filed on the threats.

“We have very dedicated SROs and detectives who treat each one of these seriously and take immediately and swift action to assure our students are safe and no harm will come to them,” Fitzhugh said. “We reassure parents their children are protected.”