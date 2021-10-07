Smyrna High School mourns passing of football coach

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Smyrna High School teacher and football coach has passed away after battling a short illness.

Coach Garry Mooney was in his second year as a history teacher and football coach for Smyrna High School.

According to Smyrna High, Mooney passed away on October 6 after battling a short illness.

Mooney’s family said he loved all things Chik-Fil-A, Tennessee sports, and Krispy Kreme donuts.

Coach Mooney leaves behind a wife, two sons, and a daughter.

Funeral arrangements are to be announced at a later date.