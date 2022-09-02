SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Smyrna gas station will be donating proceeds next week in honor of one of their employees who was killed during an armed robbery.

According to a release, Twice Daily will donate 50 cents for every gallon of gasoline sold Thursday, Sept. 8, at their store located at 500 Stonecrest Parkway in Smyrna to the family of Nick Patterson.

Patterson was a nine-year team member of Twice Daily convenience stores and was killed Tuesday, Aug. 30, in an armed robbery at the above location.

Community members are invited to come “fill up for Nick” to support his family and honor his memory.