Smyrna Fire Department contains fully engulfed home fire

Firefighters from the Smyrna Fire Department were able to contain a serious structure fire after being dispatched to the 400 block of Mary Street Monday night. PHOTO: SFD

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Firefighters from the Smyrna Fire Department were able to contain a serious structure fire after being called to the 400 block of Mary Street Monday night.

According to SFD, the fire broke out around 6:45 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the attic fully engulfed with flames that had vented the roof. Thankfully, crews were able to extinguish the fire.

“Personnel did an excellent job of containing the fire,” SFD Chief Bill Culbertson said. “We are grateful the occupants escaped without injury.”

The Heart of Tennessee Chapter of American Red Cross is assisting the residents.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.