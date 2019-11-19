Smyrna father indicted for murder in hot car death of 3-year-old son

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The father of a 3-year-old Daylin Palmer, who died after being left in a hot car in Smyrna back in July, has now been charged with Aggravated Child Neglect and 1st Degree Murder.

Dylan Scott Levesque, 23, was issued the indictment by a Rutherford County Grand Jury this month.

Smyrna police reported Daylin Palmer was found unresponsive after he was left in an unattended vehicle for two hours back in July of this year.

Daylin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives with Smyrna police with the assistance of the Rutherford County District Attorney’s Office began investigating the circumstances surrounding Daylin’s death and how he was left in the vehicle.

Daylin’s father, Levesque, was subsequently charged and booked into the Rutherford County Detention Center with a bond of $50,000.

His next court appearance is scheduled for November 25th.