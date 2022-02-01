SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person is left without a home after a fire caused major damage to an apartment unit in Smyrna on Monday night.

Smyrna Fire Department was dispatched to a single-unit structure fire in the 90 block of Weakley Lane just after 7 pm on Monday.

On scene, fire personnel noted smoke coming from the structure and began to attack and extinguish the fire.

One resident living in the unit escaped the fire unharmed and Smyrna Fire’s Chief Bill Culbertson credited the fire crew for their quick actions.

Weakley Lane Fire (Courtesy: Smyrna Fire Department)

“Personnel did an excellent job of containing the fire,” shared SFD Chief Bill Culbertson. “We are grateful the occupant escaped and is unharmed.”

According to Smyrna Fire, once the fire was extinguished the damage to the unit was extensive and is now uninhabitable.

All other units in the complex received no damage and residents were able to return home.

Preliminary investigation shows that the cause of the fire was due to unattended cooking, according to Smyrna Fire Department.