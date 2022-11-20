WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Williamson County family has smoke alarms to thank after the devices alerted them to a fire that sparked inside their home early Sunday morning.

The family was sleeping and was awakened around 5:30 am. to their smoke alarms blaring and the smell of smoke.

Officials with the Williamson County Fire Rescue said the family immediately exited the home and called 911.

Source: Williamson County Fire Rescue

Fire crews say the fire initially seemed small but grew and spread to the attic within minutes. Once on scene, crews with Williamson County Fire Rescue were able to contain the flames to the back of the home and the porch.

Officials say the entire family and family pet were able to escape the home quickly and safely.

According to fire personnel, the family used their fireplace on the exterior deck the night before. In a release, officials warned that fire can often hide behind walls and grow very quickly.

The Williamson County Fire Rescue says homeowners should always call 911 so fire personnel can inspect homes for hidden fires and maintain the upkeep of smoke alarms.