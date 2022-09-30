CARTHAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Smith County woman was arrested on an aggravated assault charge after she reportedly shot another woman during a fight, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI says on Thursday, Sept. 29, agents joined Carthage police officers in investigating a shooting that happened at a home in the 700 block of Jefferson Avenue. While investigating, agents determined that when the victim came to the home to grab items, homeowner Sharon Camp, 60, confronted her and a fight broke out.

Camp reportedly fired a gun during the fight, injuring the victim, according to the TBI.

Camp was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of aggravated domestic assault. She was booked into the Smith County Jail on a $10,000 bond.