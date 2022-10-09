SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — First responders from Smith County spent part of their Sunday morning saving multiple people who got trapped inside a car because of a wreck.

The Smith County Rescue Squad said its members — along with personnel from New Middleton Fire, Smith EMS, and law enforcement — were dispatched at approximately 7:16 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9 after a car had rolled over and crashed.

According to officials, two people were removed from the car, treated by EMS, and brought to medical facilities with serious injuries. There was also a third person who was transported for evaluation.

(Source: Smith County Rescue Squad) (Source: Smith County Rescue Squad)

In addition, the sheriff’s office reportedly took a cat that was inside the vehicle to a local veterinarian so it could be taken care of until its owners pick it up.

“A big thanks to all the volunteers that did their jobs and responded when people were in need,” the Smith County Rescue Squad wrote on Facebook.