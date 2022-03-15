CARTHAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Smith County teacher and coach has been fired and arrested after allegedly sending lewd photos to female students.

Jamal Carter was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon.

Carter was the physical education teacher and basketball coach at Smith County Middle School.

He has been accused of sending nude photos of himself to female students.

Carter is charged with 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

He is due in court Thursday at 9 a.m.