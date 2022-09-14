SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Spring Hill police arrested an alleged auto thief thanks in large part to the truck’s smart technology.

On Tuesday morning, a business owner called the Spring Hill Police Department to report that his business had been broken into. He reported multiple, expensive monitors valuing close to $10,000 missing. He also told police his 2021 Ford F-150 4×4, loaded with all the bells and whistles, was missing.

But here’s where the police get a big break in the case. The truck actually was communicating with the owner, letting the owner know exactly where it was.

By 11 a.m. Tuesday, some 90 minutes after the initial report, Spring Hill police, accompanied by the Columbia police, went to the Worker Bee Drive home of Ian David Stephan Grau.

When officers arrived, they found the stolen F-150 in the 24-year-old’s driveway. The rear tags were removed.

Police knocked on the door, but nobody answered. In a short time, the Spring Hill Emergency Response Team arrived. They quickly got Grau to surrender and he was taken into custody, charged with theft and burglary.

The expensive monitors were found in the house, along with narcotics.

The truck was also returned to its owner.

Grau bonded out of jail. News 2 went to his home, but nobody answered.