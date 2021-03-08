Small plane slides off runway during landing at Sumner County airport

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were onboard a single-engine plane that went off the runway while attempting to land at Music City Executive Airport in Gallatin over the weekend.

A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration said the Socata TBM-700 attempted to land on Runway 35 around 2:45 p.m. Sunday with the landing gear retracted, when it slid off the runway.

The plane had departed from Dexter, Missouri, according to FlightAware.

An airport official said two people were onboard the small plane and were not injured.

No additional information was immediately released.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the cause of the accident.