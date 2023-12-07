GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A small plane has crashed in Giles County Thursday morning.

The aircraft reportedly crashed around 11:15 a.m. near Diana Road near the Marshall County line.

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office said the single-engine aircraft crashed on a farm. Multiple agencies have responded to the crash site, but it is unknown if anyone was injured.

According to officials, the plane caught fire after the crash, but the fire has since been extinguished.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified of the crash.