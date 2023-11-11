FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A popular Nashville-based chain is expanding and bringing its hip-hop-inspired menu of artisanal pizzas to Williamson County.

On Thursday, the Factory at Franklin announced that Slim and Husky’s Beeria will begin construction this winter at the historic mixed-use development. The establishment is set to open in early summer of 2024.

In a release, Clint Gray — a co-founder of the beloved pizza chain — expressed his excitement about the expansion.

“The Slim + Husky’s Team is excited about our latest move to Franklin,” said Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer Clint Gray. “As a brand created to serve the community, it is exciting to be a part of The Factory at Franklin where we have such great neighbors. Our team is looking forward to meeting new friends, families, and pizza lovers throughout Williamson County.”

To celebrate the expansion into Franklin, the pizzeria is partnering with Williamson County Schools to host a free lunch and learn session on November 13 for students enrolled at the district’s Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center.

The Slim & Husky’s food truck will also be parked outside The Factory’s entrance for lunchtime from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13.

The new Williamson County location will be added to the list of 15 Slim & Husky dine-in and carry-out locations across Tennessee, Georgia, and California.

To find the closest location near you, click here.