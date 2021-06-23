Slim and Husky’s opens new location in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – One of Middle Tennessee’s most-beloved pizza joints is opening its newest restaurant in Murfreesboro.

Slim and Husky’s will welcome customers at its location on Medical Center Parkway in the busy Gateway District Wednesday.

Owners say it’s part of a larger expansion plan that centers on the local Middle Tennessee area first. The establishment will be opening Wednesday with a celebration of educators. They are inviting Rutherford County teachers from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. The first 100 teachers receive a free pizza. Everyone else gets half off.

“We always make it a point to honor our educators. Myself, Derrick, Emmanuel – one of the reasons we are as successful as we are now is because we had some great teachers who committed to us as we were coming up the ranks,” said co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer Clint Gray. “We realize that unfortunately our teachers are underappreciated and don’t get what they deserve. We don’t want to be want of those brands that doesn’t recognize them, we want to show that appreciation.”





On Thursday, they will offer a similar deal to first responders, and then Friday morning, it’s the public grand opening of Slim and Husky’s ninth location. But, don’t expect the owners to stop there.

“We’re looking at cities like Birmingham, Charlotte, expanding our presence in Atlanta and Memphis,

and more than likely looking at the Texas market,” Gray explained.

Gray told News 2 the Murfreesboro location will be dine-in and carry-out only to start. They expect online ordering to be up and running soon.