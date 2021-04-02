Sleeves Up: Vaccination event bringing 2,000+ doses to North Nashville

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center is working with the Tennessee Department of Health, the Mayor’s office, and Metro Public Health to host a weeklong mass vaccination event.

It’s called ‘Sleeves Up’ and aimed to get the COVID-19 shot to under-served communities.

“It’s important for us to have vaccines in our community. It helps decrease those barriers of transportation, of going to places that are unknown,” said Katina Beard, CEO of Matthew Walker Comprehensive health center. “I know that they are continuing to provide vaccines are music city center. That may be a challenge for some people – our older population, people without transportation, people who are not familiar with that area.”

The event is open to any adult 18+ from April 5-9 at the Hadley Park Community Center. Beard said they’ve been canvassing the community and working with churches to help get the word out.

“I think what we’ve learned in Nashville and overall from the tornado to this pandemic response is that no one can do this work alone,” she explained.

The other partners include Meharry Medical College, Metro Parks, Northwest Y, Piedmont, Lipscomb University, Dell Technologies, ConnectUS, Urban League, NAACP, State Rep. Love, Senator Brenda Gilmore, and a grassroots organization Vaccines for All.

Organizers expect to offer 2,500 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“We know people really want that one-shot vaccine,” Beard said. “Of course, we would like it if people would register. That would make it easier and flow a bit better but if you figured out that date and you’re like ‘today’s my day, I have a time, I have an opportunity,’ you can definitely walk up.

She said being able to get the vaccine into the arms of those who need it brings her hope.

“I’ve talked to a friend of mine who’s had both of his vaccines done and he’s excited because he’ll get to see the grandkids in June,” she said. “I’ve talked to several people who are excited because now we can hug. So to be able to be a part of all of that change and all of that joy that is coming behind this, that brings me excitement. That brings me satisfaction in this work. It makes it all worth it.”

CLICK here to register for the event, or you can scan the QR code on the flyer below: