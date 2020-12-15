Slain Bethpage mother remembered for sponsoring 100 students this Christmas

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Christmas toy drive in Sumner County almost didn’t happen this year, until a Bethpage mother donated enough money to sponsor 100 students in need.

Christmas4Kids says because of COVID-19 they weren’t able to host the fundraisers necessary to hold the drive that normally helps 400 local families. But when non-profit ‘Live Love Nashville’ heard about the cancelation, founder Taylor Rowe immediately called on friends to save the event.

“We cannot let this happen, there’s 400 children and families that depended on this and they do depend on it every year,” Rowe said.

Rowe’s friend, Jessie Binkley, did not hesitate to answer the call for help. Rowe said Binkley and her family’s company, Tennessee Underground, generously donated $15,000 to sponsor 100 students with Christmas gifts.

“Christmas4Kids this year would not have happened without them,” Rowe said.

But tragically, Binkley and her 9-year-old son were not able to see their donation carried out on Tuesday. The mother and son were murdered in their Bethpage home on Friday by a former employee of Tennessee Underground.

Zeke was in the fourth grade like a lot of the students that were getting gifts this week because of his mother’s giving.

“She was doing stuff like this all the time,” Rowe said. “She has just always been so joyful and so generous and just such a good mom.”

Buses gathered in Hendersonville to load up gifts before spreading out to 30 different schools across the county. Rowe said today was a continued reminder of how Binkley spread light across her community.

“I think that this being something we can see physically and just know this is the legacy that she would want to leave behind,” Rowe said.

Binkley and her son’s funeral services will be held later this week. But Rowe says their light will continue to shine every day through their giving hearts.