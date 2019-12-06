Skull found in Manchester identified as missing Franklin Co. man

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) — A skull found in Manchester on November 21 has been identified as a Franklin County missing man.

Manchester police made the discovery around 5 p.m. in the woods behind a closed Pappy’s Country Cookin’ on Hillsboro Boulevard near Interstate 24.

Officers said they had responded to a crash nearby in which one of the people fled. They found the skull while searching a wooded area for the person involved in the wreck.

Manchester Police confirmed the skull has been identified as Justin Zeigler who was reported missing in November of 2016.

This is an ongoing investigation as police try to locate Zeigler’s remains.