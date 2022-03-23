MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Mt. Juliet High School student was taken into custody by School Resource Officers following an investigation Wednesday.

The 16-year-old student was transported to Youth Services pending weapon and drug charges.

Following the request of an investigation by the school administration, the student was found to have the following items in their vehicle:

Small handgun

Two knives

Approximately $600

Small amount of drugs

Ski mask

Officials believe the gun was never inside the school during the day.

Authorities also say no other students were directly or indirectly threatened by the student.